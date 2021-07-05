No more Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao qualifiers in new format for ‘Wild Rift’ fall tournament

IT’S A nationwide free-for-all in League of Legends: Wild Rift’s new Fall cup, which will kick off this month.

“The big change for the Fall Season is that all teams, regardless of team composition and location, can now play in the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines,” said Mark Navarro, country manager for Mineski Philippines, which holds exclusive rights to host Wild Rift pro tournaments in the country.

This is a big change from the Summer Season, which featured North Luzon, South Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao opens.

“As we continue to uphold our responsibility as the license holder of Riot Games esports in the country, we will continue to listen to our players’ and fans’ needs and continuously improve the experience,” Navarro said of the change.

In the Summer Season, Visayas cup champion Amihan Esports defied heavily favored teams to take the nationwide gold.

But Amihan (as well as second-placer Team Secret) both bowed to Vietnamese teams in the regional SEA Icon Series Super Summer Cup, finishing in the 5th-8th place tier.

Continue reading below ↓





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

How Wild Rift PH's Fall Season will work

Both Amihan and Team Secret, as well as Liyab Esports and Omega Esports — the top four teams from Summer — are guaranteed sure slots in the Fall tournament’s group stage.

Stakeholders behind the Philippine Icon Series hope the new tournament format will attract a new breed of contenders in the growing Wild Rift scene.

Continue reading below ↓

“This new tournament format for the League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines: Fall Season just widens the possibilities and excitement for everyone involved, especially the Filipino esports enthusiasts,” said DC Dominguez, head of games and esports at Globe Telecom.

P5 million Globe Cup Points (convertible to cash and equivalent to P1 each) is up for grabs in the tournament’s prize pool.

Four open qualifiers — capped at a max of 265 teams each — are currently ongoing. The top three teams from each qualifier will proceed to the Group stage on July 23.. They will be slotted randomly into one of four groups, each bannered by one of the top four teams seeded from last Season.

Eight teams will then move on to the playoffs stage.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.