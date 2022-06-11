New season of Dota: Dragon's Blood will drop on August 11

NETFLIX ended its weeklong pop-culture showcase, Geeked Week 2022, with announcements of a massive push in games and game-based series.

Among the big reveals was that Dota: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 (Season 3) would arrive this coming August 11.

While no trailer was dropped, Studio Mir, the studio behind the series, did hint that the new season would be a big one.

Dragon’s Blood follows one of Dota’s most beloved heroes, Davion the Dragon Knight, on his journey after becoming one with Slyrak the Ember Eldwurm. The series has already brought other Dota heroes to life such as TerrorBlade, Luna, Mirana, Invoker, and many more.

The series has also bled into the main game, with the anime’s Davion becoming a Persona skin for Dragon Knight, and Mirana’s servant Marci launched as a new hero in the game post TI10.

Beyond Dota Dragon's Blood, here are more Netflix game-related announcements

Aside from Dragon’s Blood, Netflix has also announced new game-based series — a new season of the Cuphead Show, a trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution, a new look atTekken: Bloodlines, as well as Sonic Prime, a new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series.

A new Castlevania series was also teased. Castlevania: Nocturne will be the next Castlevania series from Netflix and will now feature the story of Richter Belmont and set in the time of the French Revolution.

Also filling the announcements for the last day is the slew of new games set to hit Netflix Games, the streaming platform's mobile arcade arm that was launched late last year. The streaming giant also noted that their gaming platform will feature 50+ titles by the end of the year.

Netflix has announced that it will be bringing indie titles like Spiritfarer, Desta: The Memories Between, and Lucky Luna. They’ll also be bringing three games from noted indie publisher Devolver Digital: Reigns: Three Kingdoms, Terra Nil, and Poinpy.

Included in the game announcements were games based on Netflix’s own hits like Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, and Queen’s Gambit chess.

Netflix Game is available to all Netflix subscribers through the Netflix mobile app. All of the games are free with subscriber's subscription.

Netflix Geek Week is Netflix’s pop-culture showcase for up-and-coming series. Already announced earlier this week was an anime based on CD Projekt Red’s CyberPunk game called CyberPunk: EDGERUNNERS, a trailer for the upcoming live-action series for Resident Evil, and a new documentary telling the story of how Riot Games made their hit series Arcane.

