New Assassin’s Creed gameplay trailer leaves fans wondering: Where’s the gameplay?

AN Xbox Series X event livestreamed late yesterday night (Manila time) promised what developer Ubisoft called a “first-look gameplay trailer” of the upcoming game in the popular Assassin’s Creed series.

All well and good — except the footage shown made some fans and video games journalists question: where’s the actual gameplay?

For context, here’s the gameplay trailer that Ubisoft showed:

Instead of gameplay — or what the actual experience is like playing the game — the trailer showed (admittedly gorgeous) cinematic shots rendered in the game engine, interspersed with perhaps a few seconds of actual play scenes.

Assassin’s Creed is a long-running series that lets you step into the shoes of one of many members of a Brotherhood of Assassins active throughout history. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take players to the Dark Ages, with the Viking invasion of Britain.

Some defended the choice, saying that Ubisoft has been known for showing this exact same type of “gameplay trailer” throughout the entire marketing history of the series.

However, even game director Asraf Ishmail has acknowledged the backlash, and promised that a more in-depth look would be coming in the “long marketing campaign” ahead.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive holiday 2020.

