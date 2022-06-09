Netflix reveals official Resident Evil series trailer

CAPCOM has gone all out on their upcoming Resident Evil projects, even unveiling the official trailer of their upcoming Netflix series.

The show will be available to stream on July 14, 2022.

Based on the trailer, the series will follow the games' usual Umbrella Corporation zombie fiasco formula, with the world suffering from the effects of the T-virus, leading to a post-apocalyptic setting.

Zombies aren't the world's only threat, as the trailer showed off mutated monstrosities ranging from insects, spiders, and franchise staples like zombie dogs and the lickers.

It likewise showed some elements of the plot, which resemble those from Paul W.S. Anderson’s films.

Netflix’s Resident Evil isn’t the only RE-branded show under the streaming platform. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and Resident Evil: Vendetta have previously aired, featuring closer ties to the game franchise.

Netflix's Resident Evil is only the latest announcement about the survival horror franchise. Last week, Capcom also pulled the curtains on their upcoming gaming projects, Resident Evil 4 Remake and the VR version of Resident Evil Village, which were revealed during Sony’s State of Play.

Will their Netflix series succeed?

Capcom’s previous attempts to bring their iconic horror franchise into mainstream media has not always been met with acclaim.

The Anderson films, for instance, have been negatively received by critics for their obsession with action, the poor plot, and most notably the lack of connection from the main games.

Then, in 2021, a reboot film was released, featuring better connections to the source material. But it only received mixed reviews.

Despite the word of mouth, though, the films managed to be a box office hit, with earnings reaching around a $1.2 billion over the $300 million production budget.

