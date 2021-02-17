Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Netflix announces new anime series based on Dota

    by Lio Mangubat
    2 hours ago

    Dota is heading to Netflix!

    The streaming platform announced the upcoming release of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, an anime series based on the popular esport and video game franchise. The 8 episode show is set to launch globally on March 25.

    Here's the teaser trailer:

    In a statement, Netflix breaks down the story. "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world," it said.

      The synopsis continues, "Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

      Showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller, who worked on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and contributed to the screenplay of X-Men: First Class and Thor, said in a statement, “Fans will love how we’ve imagined the Dota 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters.”

      Creative house Studio MIR, who made The Legend of Korra and Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender, will take on animation duties.

      Find out more at netflix.com/dotadragonsblood.

        This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
