Netflix announces new anime series based on Dota

Dota is heading to Netflix!

The streaming platform announced the upcoming release of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, an anime series based on the popular esport and video game franchise. The 8 episode show is set to launch globally on March 25.

Here's the teaser trailer:

In a statement, Netflix breaks down the story. "The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world," it said.

The synopsis continues, "Following encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined."

Showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller, who worked on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and contributed to the screenplay of X-Men: First Class and Thor, said in a statement, “Fans will love how we’ve imagined the Dota 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters.”

Creative house Studio MIR, who made The Legend of Korra and Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender, will take on animation duties.

Find out more at netflix.com/dotadragonsblood.

