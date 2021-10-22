NBA NOW 22 goes live on mobile devices

PLAY virtual basketball game on the go with a new mobile app NBA NOW 22, an officially licensed game developed by Com2uS, the South Korean studio behind the successful turn-based strategy game Summoners War.

NBA NOW allows players to build their dream team from 6,000 current and retired NBA players. As a bonus for the game's global launch, players can acquire a Gold Card featuring the cover athlete, Joel "The Process" Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

How to play, download NBA Now 22

The game, played vertically on your phone, promises accessible one-hand touch controls as you control the hardcourt action. In addition, players are given a set of game modes to explore. A player-vs-player (PVP) allows users to boost the abilities of their lineup. The game also has a prediction mode, where players could try their luck in guessing the outcome of live NBA matches, which in turn will provide them rewards.

Richard Grisham, the Director of Business Development at Com2uS, expressed his excitement about the project

“We’re thrilled to bring NBA fans an all-new way to experience another highly anticipated basketball season with NBA NOW 22," Grisham said in a statement.

He added: “At Com2uS, we strive to create highly authentic and strategic sports games for fans that reflect up-to-the-minute stats and evolve the competition over the course of a real-world season. NBA NOW 22 continues to build on that vision, and adds even more ways for players to get into the action throughout the season with arcade mode, prediction mode, and tons of other ways to follow their favorite pros.”

NBA NOW 22 is rated E for Everyone and is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Visit nbanow.com2us.com for more information.

