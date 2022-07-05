NBA 2K23 is putting No. 23 on two editions of upcoming game

FOR THE 2023 edition of the storied video game franchise, 2K Sports is tapping none other than #23, Michael Jordan.

The GOAT will be gracing his fourth 2K cover after NBA 2K16, 2K12, and 2K11.

"Honoring the impact Jordan has made for basketball on a global scale, NBA 2K is excited to be able to showcase Jordan’s greatest moves on the virtual court to relive one of the most sensational times in NBA history," said the developers in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NBA 2K23 will also feature Devin Booker as cover athlete, say reports

NBA 2K23 will have a Michael Jordan Edition as well as an NBA 2K23 Championship Edition. Aside from these two special editions, which will feature His Airness, Shams Charania also reported that Devin Booker will also appear as a cover athlete in other editions of the game.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

2K23 will also feature the return of Jordan Challenges from 2K11.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.