DataBlitz reveals NBA 2K22 console prices: P2,990 for current gen, P3,490 for next gen

TODAY is the day NBA 2K22 drops.

Video game retailer DataBlitz also revealed the price for the console versions of the highly anticipated game, as well as bonuses for early buyers.

The current-generation version of NBA 2K22’s Standard Edition (for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch) is at P2,990, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions are P3,490.

The 75th anniversary version, which features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant on the cover, will go for P5,090 for all available platforms.

DataBlitz also announced that early buyers can snag a 1x 96-Rated Kevin Durant Card, 2,000 VC & 2,000 MyTeam Points, an exclusive postcard set, and an NBA 2K22 paper bag while supplies last.

You can visit DataBlitz branches, or order via e-commerce here.

For PC users who want to download the game on Steam, the official prices are at P2,199 for the Standard Edition, and P3,590 for the 75th anniversary edition.

Aside from the cover and the price, both the Standard Edition and the 75th Anniversary Edition offer different sets of digital freebies as well.

What's new in NBA 2K22

In a statement, Greg Thomas, president at game developer Visual Concepts, said: “[T]his year we’re celebrating the true globalization of the franchise. Our team is proud to bring NBA 2K22 to millions of players in our community. This is our most expansive offering yet, and whether you love on-the-court action or prefer off-the-court experiences, there is something for anyone, anywhere to tap into the basketball world.”

Key improvements compared to NBA 2K21 include revamped offensive and defensive actions, a game mode which integrates the cinematic MyCareer with the expansive, open world City (only for the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, unfortunately), as well as regular content updates via Season drops and First Fridays.

