NBA 2K22 devs answer E-Gilas’ questions on their upcoming game

WHEN WE got a chance to interview the NBA 2K22 development team, we decided to step aside and lob the questions over to the people who are most likely to play the hell out of this game: the intrepid lineup of E-Gilas, the Philippine national team for NBA 2K.

Ever since they first assembled back in 2020, E-Gilas has had quite a year. They nabbed two golds in the recent Fiba Esports Opens, knocking out perennial rivals Indonesia and establishing themselves as an NBA 2K powerhouse in the region.

E-Gilas posed this question for Visual Concepts, who recently unveiled the latest iteration of the NBA 2K franchise: Ano ang magiging difference ng 2K21 next gen sa 2K22 next gen? Meron po ba kami dapat abangan?

In their emailed response, Visual Concepts kept their answer cagey, saving more details for gameplay deep dives to be revealed on August and September.

However, they did tease their upgrades in both the offensive and defensive end.

“Shot timing is more dynamic and factors in more variables including energy and defensive pressure,” a representative said.

They added: “Mastering the shot meter and knowing your signature shot will give players a huge advantage this year.”

Not a shooter? More defensive options await in a “new shot contest and blocking system.”

“The new blocking system more accurately rewards making the right play, getting into the right position, and timing block attempts properly,” they said.





Overall, NBA 2K22 will reward players who study the ins and outs of their controlled player. “A host of new signature dribble moves and combos have also been added. Players who take time to learn the combos and master their signature moves will be very tough to stop 1-on-1,” explained the devs.

But even so, “players who know how to lockdown their opponent [have] the ability to truly change the outcome of the game.”

This sheds a little more light into the more “skill-based” offense and greater defensive focus that NBA 2K22 promised in its first developer blog, published just this week.

E-Gilas also wanted to know how the game will deal with connectivity issues — a problem that plagues gamers in developing countries. However, Visual Concepts did not provide a reply for this particular question.

How much is NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 will launch on September 10. According to a listing posting based by DataBlitz, the game is expected to cost P5,090 for the 75th Anniversary edition across all platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox S/X, and Nintendo Switch). The standard edition is expected to cost P2,990 for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and P3,490 for the PS5 and the Xbox S/X.

On the PC, the game will be P2,199 for the Standard Edition, and P3,590 for the 75th anniversary edition.

