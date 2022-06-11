DEAL ALERT: PS4 version of NBA 2K22 75th anniv edition sinks to just P995 in DataBlitz

WITH THE NBA Finals in full swing, you can now recreate your own alternate history version of the Warriors-Celtics matchup — or any other hoops faceoff, really — as the 75th anniversary edition of NBA 2K22 sinks to one of its lowest price points yet.

The PS4 version of the game’s special edition (featuring Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the artsy cover) is now just P995 in video game retailer DataBlitz.

This is a huge drop from its original retail price of P5,090.

The PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions are just P1,195, while the Xbox One version is P1,295.

You can buy the game in stores, or in the store’s ecommerce shop.

A great deal for NBA 2K22

Those are among the best deals you can currently get on the game. On Steam, the PC version is P1,184.70, while on the 2K game store, it’s still P3,590.

NBA 2K22 was originally released back last September. At the time of its drop, our review stated, “[T]he transition from NBA 2K21 to 2K22 feels like leaping into a dunk from the free throw line. Be warned: It will take some time to master the gameplay changes.”

Aside from the trio of legends on the cover, the 75th anniversary edition of the game also includes digital currency freebies like 100K VC, 10K MyTeam Points, as well as exclusive in-game items for your MyPlayer mode.

