LOOK: Giant Kobe mural is one of the landmarks in NBA 2K21's massive new City

THE vast multiplayer open world present in NBA 2K20 gets even bigger. That’s right: for next gen versions of NBA 2K21, the Neighborhood is now The City.

“Here is The City at a quick glance: Imagine a map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods. A design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center,” wrote Erick Boenisch, executive producer at game developer Visual Concepts.

The City is a massively upgraded version of the online open world concept first introduced in NBA 2K14. The basic idea is the same — take your created MyPlayer to a massive community to play games, hang out with friends, upgrade your character, participate in in-game events, and buy items — but injected with next-gen steroids.

The City will launch on NBA 2K21 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What are the basketball courts inside The City?

Unlike real world cities, The City is all about basketball. Among the many courts present inside The City is a Kobe Bryant-themed one, with snakeskin designs on the paint, and an iconic Kobe moment represented by a giant overlooking mural. The numbers 8 and 24 are painted on both sides of the court.

Main in-game events will take place in the Event Center, a futuristic purple nub rising out of the middle of the city that is, as the giant signage tells you, sponsored by Beats. But there are other multiple courts — both 4v4 and 5v5 — scattered throughout the city, including a rooftop neon space atop the Pink Diamond Plaza building.

In a first for the series, you can also rent courts on the second floor of the Gatorade Training Facility, for an “uninterrupted run of games with your friends or other ballers you just met,” wrote Boenisch.

What are NBA 2K21’s Affiliations?

Each new player starts in a place called Rookieville. But as you gain levels, you will rep four different in-game factions, or Affiliations, each based in a different part of the city. There are the North Side Knights, the South City Vipers, the Beasts of the East, and the Western Wildcats. Each affiliation will be led by a real-life Mayor, presumably from the greater 2K content community.

“For the launch of NBA 2K21, we have hand-selected the initial candidates for mayors (spoiler: they will be some of the biggest names from the NBA 2K community; you know all of them!),” continued Boenisch.

You are automatically assigned to a faction when you hit Pro 1 Level, but you can apply for a transfer in each affiliation’s City Hall. (Yes, there are City Halls.)

What are other things you can do inside The City?

Shopping, naturally. Each of NBA 2K21’s partner brands — Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, Converse, Puma, Under Armour, New Balance, and more — get their own dedicated shop inside The City.

True to its open world shtick, there will be NPC characters scattered around the streets who will give you quests.

To get around The City, you can bike or skate to get where you need to go. Whether you’re on a board or a BMX, you can perform tricks and stunts. If you prefer to go on foot, pull out the basketball on your inventory so you can dribble and stunt as you walk. Everyone around you is probably going to be doing the same thing!

It’s a lot of ground to cover, so head to the 2K Blog to check out the full list of features in The City.

