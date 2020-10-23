LeBron ahead of Giannis in latest NBA 2K21 ratings. Check out others'

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo may the NBA’s two-time defending MVP, but LeBron James is a newly crowned champion – and king of the gaming world.

The Lakers superstar has been rated 98, becoming the top-rated player in the game and one point ahead of his Milwaukee Bucks counterpart in the latest NBA 2K21 ratings released on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

James and Antetokounmpo were tied at 97 when NBA 2K21 was first released on September 4, but the Lakers’ recent championship conquest appeared to have bumped LeBron’s rating.

Anthony Davis, the other half of the Lakers’ one-two punch, is rated 96, the same rating as former MVP and Houston Rockets gunner James Harden.

Damian Lillard, Steph Curry, and the returning Kevin Durant have been rated 95 each, while incoming third-year star Luka Doncic is listed at 94.

Jimmy Butler, who led the Miami Heat to an improbable finals run, is rated 93.

Klay Thompson, despite missing the entire year after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, remains relevant at 89.

Paul George, who started 93 last year, correctly predicted that he would go down to 88 this time - following the LA Clippers' colossal collapse in the Western Conference finals where they squandered a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets.

Atlanta Hawks sniper Trae Young looks like he disagrees with his 88 rating.

Check out the other ratings NBA 2K released:

Jayson Tatum 90

Devin Booker 88

Donovan Mitchell 88

Rudy Gobert 87

Jamal Murray 87

Zion Williamson 86

Kemba Walker 86

Jaylen Brown 86

Do you agree?

