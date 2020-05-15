NBA 2K20 is now just P775 on the Steam Store

IT’S A day of great deals for video games.

It may not be free like GTA V is, but you can score NBA 2K20 for the PC for a pretty good deal from today up to May 29.

On Steam, you can get the hoops sim for a 67 percent discount. This applies to all versions of the basketball video game, from the base game (now P775 from P2,350), the NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition (now P930 from P3,100), and the NBA 2K20 Legend Edition (now P1,170 from P3,900).

Check out the game’s Steam page here.

Before installing, check if your PC is beefy enough to run the game. For recommended graphics settings, you’ll need these specs:

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz / AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

8 GB RAM of memory

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

80 GB available space

Plus, having a gamepad helps.

Is it worth getting the other editions over the base game? Well, it depends on how much time you’ll want to spend leveling up your character (or scoring exclusive gear and other cosmetics) in the MyCareer and MyTeam modes.

The Digital Deluxe Edition gives you a huge amount of digital currency to give you a leg up: 35,000 in Virtual Currency, 10,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, a MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one a week), 5 Heat Check packs, and 1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card.

The Legend Edition gives you even more in-game bang for your buck: 100,000 Virtual Currency, 50,000 MyTEAM Points, 20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, a MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, a MyPLAYER Apparel Collection, a MyPLAYER Shoe Collection, 20 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one a week), 20 Heat Check packs (delivered one a week), 5 MyTEAM Theme Packs (one per theme release across the first five releases), and 2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.

Whichever version you choose, it will be sure to fill, at least in part, that massive basketball-sized hole the suspension of the league has left in your heart.