Devin Booker now an NBA champion... an NBA 2K champion, to be exact

At least in video games, the LA Clippers ain't got nothing on the Phoenix Suns, whose Devin Booker just won the first-ever NBA 2K Players Only Tournament.

The first-time All-Star and his teammate Deandre Ayton swept a pair of Clips — Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley, respectively — in the best-of-three semifinal round to set up the championship series. In the finals, Booker also brought out the brooms and almost made Ayton quit.

"I played a lot growing up," the 2018 three-point champ was quoted by NBA.com. "It's all about timing and eye coordination. Anyone who thinks they can play 2K, let's get it."

Booker, who was the fifth seed in the the 16-player Xbox One competition, secured a $100,000 donation for a COVID-19 charity of choice (Direct Relief and Arizona Food Bank Network). Here's how he did it:

SEMIS

Booker beats Harrell, 2-0

Mind games or not, the high-scoring guard started off with his opponent's real-life team (Clippers), making light work of the energetic big's former squad (Rockets), 68-54. Booker then went with the reigning champs (Raptors) against the league's best (Bucks); Harrell lost by a measly three points (65-62).

Ayton beats Beverley, 2-0

Talking trash to men thrice his size before destroying them on the basketball sim was the theme of the LA loudmouth's first couple of games. Only this time, it was the sophomore center who silenced Beverley — first with the Nets (versus Celtics), 75-69, second with himself and the Suns (vs Nuggets), 74-67.

FINAL

Booker beats Ayton, 2-0

Devin told NBA.com, "I said in the beginning that it was going to be Deandre and I in the championship — and that’s the way it ended up." In the opening match, he selected the Rockets and defeated Ayton's Lakers, 72-62. Game 2 saw Booker clinching the title with a 74-62 Nuggets' victory over the Bucks.

