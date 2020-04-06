Mixed results for Lakers picks in Day 2 of NBA 2K players tourney

Round 1 of the NBA 2K Players-Only Tournament resumed on Tuesday, with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers replacing the Milwaukee Bucks as the most-selected team of the day.

The second day had LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell (No. 8) going up against Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis (9); Utah Jazz' Donovan Mitchell (4) versus Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (13); Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (5) versus Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter, Jr. (12); and Los Angeles Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins (11) versus Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (6).

The remaining four games of the opening set had both the closest and most lopsided victories in the competition, among other results:

Harrell (Clippers) beats Sabonis (Pacers), 73-51

For the first time in the tourney, participants played using their own teams. Last season's Sixth Man of the Year finalists showed out in the paint with their video-game selves, but Montrezl pulled away late for the 22-point win.

Hachimura (Lakers) beats Mitchell (Nets), 74-71

The Japanese rookie and first-time All-Star kept things tight, trading blows with virtual LeBron and Kevin Durant, respectively. Mitchell went on to miss a game-tying three by Spencer Dinwiddie (why not Kyrie Irving?).

Booker (Bucks) beats Porter, Jr. (Lakers), 85-75

The 2020 All-Star shrugged off the red-shirt rookie's challenge to pick their squads, for the competition's second Milwaukee-Los Angeles matchup. Booker then pulled a Pat Bev, talking trash and eventually getting the dub.

Drummond (Lakers) beats Cousins (Nets), 101-49

Boogie must regret roasting Dre's Cavs, when the latter just turned a seven-point lead at halftime into a 52-point demolition. At least Ronnie 2K won't have to deal with Cousins, especially after calling him a d*ck in a live stream.

Catch the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K players tourney — which also includes Day 1 winners Derrick Jones, Jr., Trae Young, Pat Beverley, and DeAndre Ayton — through the NBA's official social media accounts on Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

