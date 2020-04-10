Favorite Trae Young eliminated in NBA 2K players tournament quarterfinals

And then there were four.

The NBA 2K Players-Only Tournament continued Friday, pitting Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (5) against Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura (13); LA Clippers' Montrezl Harrell (8) against Miami Heat's Derrick Jones, Jr. (16); Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (2) against Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (10); and LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley (14) against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (6) in the quarterfinal round.

The Clippers and Dallas Mavericks were each used twice from the players' respective team pools, with 50/50 outcomes. Also, the day's matches were actually close — three of the four matchups were decided by single digits:

Booker (Mavericks) beats vs Hachimura (Clippers), 71-55

The Suns franchise cornerstone claimed another rookie victim in the 22-year-old Wizards forward for Friday's lone double-digit victory. Booker even called out Hachimura for the latter's coach, after having a waterboy in Round 1.

Harrell (Trail Blazers) beats Jones Jr. (Mavericks), 71-66

Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony had to be proud of the high-motor LA big man, following Harrell's clutch win over the Heat high flier. Props to Jones. Jr. for staging a late comeback with Luka Doncic, though.

Ayton (Clippers) beats Young (Lakers), 73-66

The 2018 NBA draft classmates kept it tight until the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. In the end, the top pick pulled off another upset with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the expense of the No. 5 selection.

Beverley (76ers) beats Drummond (Bucks), 69-62

On the heels of his 30-point Whiteside demolition, the frenetic Clippers guard once again played the role of giant slayer versus the Cavs center. 'Dre had no chance, as PatBev was on his trash-talk game from tipoff to the buzzer.

The highlight reel of the NBA 2K Players Tournament quarterfinals will be uploaded tomorrow at 10 a.m., with the semifinal and championship series of the charity matches resuming on Monday, April 13 (time TBD) via the NBA's official social media accounts.