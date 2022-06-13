3x3 gets its esports spotlight as 2K League readies Steal Open APAC Qualifiers

THREE-on-three has been getting a lot of spotlight on the hardcourt… and basketball esports isn’t far behind.

The NBA 2K League, the pro esports arm of the popular video game franchise, recently opened up a trifecta of 3v3 tournaments for NBA 2K, all sponsored by cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase.

One of the tournaments — the Steal Open — is also opening a qualifying series for teams based in the Philippines, Korea, and Australia.

The Steal Open APAC Qualifiers, which will be played with 3v3 Pro-Am rules, will commence on June 22. You can register by tapping here. Take note that registration is only open to players who are 18 years old and above, and that registration closes this Sunday, June 19.

NBA Australia has posted a promo vid:

All about NBA 2K Steal Open APAC Qualifiers:

The cash prize will be a cool $2,500, or around P133,000. Plus, the winning team will get a ticket to the US to face off against pro 2K League teams in the Coinbase Steal Open.

