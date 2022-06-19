Nathzz and Demonkite deliver coup de grace in front of their haters

BEFORE THE upper bracket finals match against RRQ Hoshi, RSG PH EXP laner Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrolgo had some strong words for his rival and idol Rivaldi “R7” Fatah.

“I feel excited. I want to crush R7 in this match,” he said.

Unfortunately, the opposite happened as R7 outplayed him in that series and RRQ ended up going to the MSC 2022 finals.

It was an embarrassing moment for Nathzz as fans mocked him for being a non-factor, passive, or overly aggressive.

But the criticisms didn’t just end there. In their lower bracket clash against Omega Esports, RSG PH outlasted their local rivals 3-2.

Several fans who witnessed the RRQ-RSG drubbing pessimistically opined that Omega had a better chance over RRQ than RSG. After all, didn't the Raiders just lose to the Indonesian team?

Some even went as far as question the championship mentality from RSG.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nathzz, Demonkite, and RSG had the last laugh

But the outcome of the MSC finals — a rematch between RRQ and RSG — went the Pinoy squad's way in convincing fashion as the Raiders breezed past their Indonesian counterparts.

Continue reading below ↓

And during the championship celebrations, both Nathzz and Demonkite had no chill in front of RRQ’s players and their supporters.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nathzz shoved the MSC trophy in front of a gloomy RRQ roster while Demonkite went on a tirade in front of RRQ’s supporters.

At the post-match press conference, both Demonkite and Nathzz had their final say to their haters.

“Sa mga bashers namin, may napatunayan kami tsaka isa lang yung masasabi ko sa inyo, ang popogi niyo!” said RSG PH’s jungler.

To add, Nathzz delivered the final remarks to those who doubt their chances.

“Ang masasabi ko sa mga fans...sige bash lang kayo, yun lang kaya niyo eh. Ano? Champion kami eh, paano na iyan? Akala niyo RRQ magcha-champion eh bakit kami ngayon?"

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.