And eight remain: Final group scuffle sets stage for MSC playoffs

WITH playoffs looming and only four slots left, eight teams grinded their way to salvage their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2021 hopes in the final day of the tournament’s Group Stage.

After impressing the MPL-PH champions, Blacklist International, and beating the Indonesian powerhouse, Bigetron Alpha, Impunity KH carried on with their momentum by eliminating IDONOTSLEEP from Thailand in a three-game slugfest.

Amid the heroic displays from IDNS’s Loysss and Ramella, Impunity survived through the efforts from WIGHTNITE and Tyyy. Both made crucial surprise setups in bursting down key members from IDNS.

WIGHTNITE delivered the finishing touches through a savage play in Game 3.

While the Cambodian squad secured a playoff spot in the lower brackets, their rivals in the first phase of the group stage, Bigetron Alpha, silenced their critics en route to a surprise victory over Resurgence SG.

After a disappointing group stage performance where they got outclassed by Blacklist International and Impunity KH, Bigetron Alpha made a statement by eliminating Resurgence SG.

A key component to their series sweep stem from their mastery of Popol and Kupa, who slowed down the aggressions from RSG, and their ability to burst down RSG’s backlines.

It wasn’t just Bigetron Alpha that pulled off a dominant victory over their foes. Both Todak and EVOS SG made impressive showings against their rivals.

The MPL-MY season 7 runners-up executed an aggressive rotational strategy in Game 1 and made calculated efforts in slowing down the Barats in Game 2.

On the other hand, reigning Singaporean champions EVOS SG capitalized on Cyber EXE’s inexperience.

Both Bigetron Alpha and Todak will face each other, while EVOS SG will challenge Impunity in the next phase of the MSC 2021 playoffs.

The upper bracket rounds will be highlighted by the Filipino teams as Blacklist International will face the defending MPL-MY champions, Resurgence MY, while Execration will face the Indonesian champions, EVOS Legends.

The playoffs will commence on June 11, 2021.

Here is the schedule for that day:

Bigetron Alpha vs. Todak, 1:00 p.m.

Impunity KH vs. Evos SG, 3:00 p.m.

RSG Malaysia vs. Blacklist International, 5:00 p.m.

Evos Malaysia vs. Execration, 7:00 p.m.

