Only Blacklist makes it to upper bracket finals as Execration tumbles in playoffs

TWO Philippine teams made it to the top tier of the MSC playoffs to face the very best that Southeast Asia had to offer. But only one proceeded to the upper bracket finals.

Resurgence MY tried everything to deny Blacklist International. In both games, they banned most of the codebreakers' signature heroes, like Estes, Rafaela, and Aldous.

In addition, they even tried to weaken Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap’s laning phase when they selected Esmeralda to weaken Edward’s Paquito in Game 1, and then tried again in Game 2 by picking Paquito to deal with Benedetta.

However, it didn’t matter, as the Filipinos outplayed their foes in the entire series.

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villalona delivered a Mathilda masterclass in Game 1 as he single-handedly outclassed the entire RSG roster. He even gave Ahmad Zaki “Zacus” Ibrahim the worst Khufra performance in his entire playing career by dodging his abilities.

Even when RSG managed to recover by securing an early lead in Game 2, Blacklist simply battered them, starting from the 8th minute onwards. Edward led the charge as his Benedetta outmaneuvered Ahmad Ali Huzaifi Bin Abdullah “Leixia” Hazawi’s Lancelot.

His efforts — combined with the damage outburst from Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s Granger — dictated the rest of the match.

Their victory over the recent MPL-MY champions has placed them in the upper bracket finals, where they’ll go head-to-head with the MPL-ID champions, EVOS Legends, who outlasted Execration in a gruelling three game affair.

The first game was a signature Execration come-from-behind moment.

At the early stages of the game, EVOS Legends superstar Joshua “LJ” Darmansyah made crucial setups to limit Execration’s momentum.

However, the area-of-effect barrage from both Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez’s Claude and Duane “Kelra” Pillas’s Lunox in both the 8th and 11th minute was too much for EVOS to handle, forcing them to yield.

Execration tried to unveil their new tactics by integrating the “ultimate bonding experience” strategy in Game 2, but it seemed they have yet to master that approach.

In the end, they suffered from Maxhill “Antimage” Leonardo’s Alice, who simply tanked most of the damage from the Filipinos.

Ultimately, the series was decided in the final game, where EVOS once again dominated the early game.

However, there were moments where Execration could have potentially pulled off a miracle as they made important plays, specifically in the 11th minute where they made a stalwart base defense.

They once again tried their best to defend their base at the dying minutes of the match, but EVOS went all in by attacking the final inhibitor, sending Execration to the lower bracket.

There’s still a chance for EXE to emerge in the regional cup’s top spot.

But it will be no easy task for the MPL-PH runner ups, as they’ll be facing Impunity KH. The Cambodian underdogs pulled a miraculous upset by eliminating the MPL-SG champions, EVOS SG.

On the other hand, Resurgence MY will face the recently revitalized Bigetron Alpha in the same bracket.

