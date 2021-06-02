Tougher challenges ahead for Blacklist, Execration in MSC group stage

NO REST for the weary, as MPL-PH champions Blacklist International, as well as runner-up Execration, gird themselves for the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) that will run from June 7 all the way to June 13.

In a live draw, the league revealed their tough competition in the group stage.

Slotted into Group D, Execration will face Singaporean champion EVOS Legends as well as Lao invitee Nightmare Esports.

Evos SG had a nearly flawless run in the debut season of MPL-SG, after the Singapore-Malaysia league split into two separate circuits for 2021. They emerged champions after sweeping RSG SG in the finals in early May.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Blacklist will face Indonesia runner-up Bigetron Alpha, as well as Impunity KH, a Cambodian team that also represented the country in the SEA Games.

In an interview last week, EVOS Legends Indonesia's Gustian "REKT" Hidayat said that Blacklist International's "Nice one, baby" playstyle had influenced every Indonesian team in MPL-ID.

For the first phase, the teams will face each other within a group in a round-robin, best-of-three format.

First placers in each Group will head straight to the playoffs upper bracket. If, however, they get second and third place, they will have to compete for a slot in the lower bracket in a second Group battle.

As part of Group C, Blacklist will face Group A, which features the twin RSG organizations from Malaysia and Singapore, as well as MSC 2019 vets I Do Not Sleep from Thailand.

Meanwhile, Execration and the rest of Group D will take on Group B, which comprises Indonesian champions Evos Legends, Malaysian second-placers Todak, and Vietnam's Cyber Exe.

Check out the full group draws below:

Group A:

RSG Malaysia

RSG Singapore

I Do Not Sleep (Thailand)

Group B:

EVOS Legends (Indonesia)

Todak (Malaysia)

Cyber Exe (Vietnam)

Group C:

Blacklist International

Bigetron Alpha (Indonesia)

Impunity KH (Cambodia)

Group D:

EVOS Legends (Singapore)

Execration

Nightmare Esports (Laos)

Twelve teams from the MPL countries of Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, as well as non-MPL countries of Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia will be competing in the online-only tournament. The last MSC was held in 2019, with last year's edition being postponed due to the COVID -19 pandemic.

The teams wil battle it out in three days of best-of-three Group Stages before advancing to the playoffs.

