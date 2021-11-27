SEA leagues' banter heats up as M3 approaches

WHO IS the most powerful region in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang?

This is often the question that the community would raise before the M3 World Championships. Some would argue that Indonesia reigns supreme, with their performance in the MPL: Invitational. Others would say it's the Philippines, with its numerous finals appearances since M2.

Southest Asian countries naturally get the center stage in this debate, given their history with the game, their massive fanbase, and most importantly, their accomplishments.

And to add even more fuel to the fire, the MPL SEA Facebook pages exchanged a little banter on their respective walls, forming an entertaining preview for the upcoming M3 World Championships.

Let's see who reigned supreme in terms of their trashtalking skills.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Philippines vs. Indonesia

The MPL Philippines FB page fired the first shot by questioning Indonesia as the strongest region when the previous major international MLBB events were headlined by Filipinos.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Indonesia responded by pointing out the recently concluded MPL: Invitational event.

"Remember 18 days ago? Does anyone remember what happened 18 days ago? That's right, MPL: Invitational Grand Finals 2021, where Onic Esports managed to beat Blacklist International with a score of 3-1! Want to remember further?

Continue reading below ↓

The stage is set for the Philippines

With the M3 happening in Singapore, MPL-PH made a meme showing that the stage was already set for them to dominate.

So far, the MPL-SG page has yet to respond. Perhaps they have already accepted their fate.

MPL Malaysia throws shade on Bren Esports

As a potential dark horse in the tournament, MPL Malaysia made a bold move of announcing their accomplishment. Todak was able to represent Malaysia in all three World Championship events, which is something that the defending champions Bren Esports isn't capable of doing.

Continue reading below ↓

In response, Bren head coach, Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro gave a savage reply.

"I got two of these. Message me if you want one."

Based on their responses, who do you think had the best trashtalk?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.