Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 20
    Esports

    MPL-Philippines S8 kicks off Aug 27 with Onic-Echo, TNC-Blacklist doubleheader

    by Lio Mangubat
    1 Hour ago

    WITH NCR’s downgrade from ECQ to MECQ, the Mobile Legends Pro League-Philippines has officially booked a new opening date for its much-awaited Season 8.

    Action officially kicks off next Friday, August 27, with an Onic PH-Echo and TNC Pro Team-Blacklist International card. Matches will begin at 6:00 p.m.

    It will continue all throughout the weekend, with a Saturday tripleheader of Omega Esports vs. Onic PH at 4:00 p.m., Echo vs Bren Esports at 6:00 p.m., and Nexplay EVOS vs. Blacklist International at 8:00 p.m.

    Season 8’s first weekend will close on Sunday with a 4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. RSG PH match, a 6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC battle, and an 8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Echo faceoff.

    The regular season will run every weekend for seven weekends, to end on Week 7, October 8 to 10.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      What is the MPL-PH Season 8 schedule?

      See below for the full schedule of the regular season. Each of the league’s eight franchises will face each other in a double round robin format. Each weekend follows a consistent schedule, except for Saturday of Week 6, which begins a little earlier at 12 noon, instead of the usual 2 p.m.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Week 1

      August 27
      6:00 p.m. Onic PH vs Echo
      8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs Blacklist

      August 28
      4:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Onic PH
      6:00 p.m. Echo vs. Bren Esports
      8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Blacklist International

      August 29
      4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. RSG PH
      6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team
      8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Echo

      Continue reading below ↓

      Week 2

      September 3
      6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Onic PH
      8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Omega Esports

      September 4
      4:00 p.m. Echo vs. RSG PH
      6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Bren Esports
      8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Blacklist International

      September 5
      4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Blacklist International
      6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH
      8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Omega Esports

      Week 3

      September 10
      6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Nexplay EVOS
      8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports

      September 11
      4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. RSG PH
      6:00 p.m. Echo vs. Nexplay EVOS
      8:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports

      September 12
      4:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Omega Esports
      6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Onic PH
      8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Bren Esports

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        Week 4

        September 17
        6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Echo
        8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Blacklist International

        September 18
        4:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. TNC Pro Team
        6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Echo
        8:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Bren Esports

        September 19
        4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Onic PH
        6:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. RSG PH
        8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS

        Continue reading below ↓

        Week 5

        September 24
        6:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Omega Esports
        8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports

        September 25
        4:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team
        6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Echo
        8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Onic PH

        September 26
        4:00 p.m. Echo vs. TNC Pro Team
        6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. RSG PH
        8:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

        Week 6

        October 1
        6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Echo
        8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. RSG PH

        October 2
        12:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team
        2:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS
        4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Omega Esports

        October 3
        4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Blacklist International
        6:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Bren Esports
        8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Nexplay EVOS

        Week 7

        October 8
        6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. RSG PH
        8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

        October 9
        4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Echo
        6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Onic PH
        8:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Omega Esports

        October 10
        4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. TNC Pro Team
        6:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Blacklist International
        8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS

        Continue reading below ↓

        We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again