MPL-Philippines S8 kicks off Aug 27 with Onic-Echo, TNC-Blacklist doubleheader

WITH NCR’s downgrade from ECQ to MECQ, the Mobile Legends Pro League-Philippines has officially booked a new opening date for its much-awaited Season 8.
Action officially kicks off next Friday, August 27, with an Onic PH-Echo and TNC Pro Team-Blacklist International card. Matches will begin at 6:00 p.m.
It will continue all throughout the weekend, with a Saturday tripleheader of Omega Esports vs. Onic PH at 4:00 p.m., Echo vs Bren Esports at 6:00 p.m., and Nexplay EVOS vs. Blacklist International at 8:00 p.m.
Season 8’s first weekend will close on Sunday with a 4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. RSG PH match, a 6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC battle, and an 8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Echo faceoff.
The regular season will run every weekend for seven weekends, to end on Week 7, October 8 to 10.
What is the MPL-PH Season 8 schedule?
See below for the full schedule of the regular season. Each of the league’s eight franchises will face each other in a double round robin format. Each weekend follows a consistent schedule, except for Saturday of Week 6, which begins a little earlier at 12 noon, instead of the usual 2 p.m.
Week 1
August 27
6:00 p.m. Onic PH vs Echo
8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs Blacklist
August 28
4:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Onic PH
6:00 p.m. Echo vs. Bren Esports
8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Blacklist International
August 29
4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. RSG PH
6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team
8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Echo
Week 2
September 3
6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Onic PH
8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Omega Esports
September 4
4:00 p.m. Echo vs. RSG PH
6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Bren Esports
8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Blacklist International
September 5
4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Blacklist International
6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH
8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Omega Esports
Week 3
September 10
6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Nexplay EVOS
8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports
September 11
4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. RSG PH
6:00 p.m. Echo vs. Nexplay EVOS
8:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports
September 12
4:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Omega Esports
6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Onic PH
8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Bren Esports
Week 4
September 17
6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Echo
8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Blacklist International
September 18
4:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. TNC Pro Team
6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Echo
8:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Bren Esports
September 19
4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Onic PH
6:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. RSG PH
8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS
Week 5
September 24
6:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Omega Esports
8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports
September 25
4:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team
6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Echo
8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Onic PH
September 26
4:00 p.m. Echo vs. TNC Pro Team
6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. RSG PH
8:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS
Week 6
October 1
6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Echo
8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. RSG PH
October 2
12:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team
2:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS
4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Omega Esports
October 3
4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Blacklist International
6:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Bren Esports
8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Nexplay EVOS
Week 7
October 8
6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. RSG PH
8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. TNC Pro Team
October 9
4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Echo
6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Onic PH
8:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Omega Esports
October 10
4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. TNC Pro Team
6:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Blacklist International
8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS
