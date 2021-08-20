MPL-Philippines S8 kicks off Aug 27 with Onic-Echo, TNC-Blacklist doubleheader

WITH NCR’s downgrade from ECQ to MECQ, the Mobile Legends Pro League-Philippines has officially booked a new opening date for its much-awaited Season 8.

Action officially kicks off next Friday, August 27, with an Onic PH-Echo and TNC Pro Team-Blacklist International card. Matches will begin at 6:00 p.m.

It will continue all throughout the weekend, with a Saturday tripleheader of Omega Esports vs. Onic PH at 4:00 p.m., Echo vs Bren Esports at 6:00 p.m., and Nexplay EVOS vs. Blacklist International at 8:00 p.m.

Season 8’s first weekend will close on Sunday with a 4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. RSG PH match, a 6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC battle, and an 8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Echo faceoff.

The regular season will run every weekend for seven weekends, to end on Week 7, October 8 to 10.

What is the MPL-PH Season 8 schedule?

See below for the full schedule of the regular season. Each of the league’s eight franchises will face each other in a double round robin format. Each weekend follows a consistent schedule, except for Saturday of Week 6, which begins a little earlier at 12 noon, instead of the usual 2 p.m.

Week 1

August 27

6:00 p.m. Onic PH vs Echo

8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs Blacklist

August 28

4:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Onic PH

6:00 p.m. Echo vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Blacklist International

August 29

4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. RSG PH

6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team

8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Echo

Week 2

September 3

6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Onic PH

8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Omega Esports

September 4

4:00 p.m. Echo vs. RSG PH

6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Blacklist International

September 5

4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Blacklist International

6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH

8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Omega Esports

Week 3

September 10

6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports

September 11

4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. RSG PH

6:00 p.m. Echo vs. Nexplay EVOS

8:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports

September 12

4:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Omega Esports

6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Onic PH

8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Bren Esports

Week 4

September 17

6:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Echo

8:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Blacklist International

September 18

4:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Echo

8:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Bren Esports

September 19

4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Onic PH

6:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS

Week 5

September 24

6:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Omega Esports

8:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports

September 25

4:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Echo

8:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Onic PH

September 26

4:00 p.m. Echo vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

Week 6

October 1

6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. Echo

8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. RSG PH

October 2

12:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

2:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS

4:00 p.m. Echo vs. Omega Esports

October 3

4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. Blacklist International

6:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Bren Esports

8:00 p.m. TNC Pro Team vs. Nexplay EVOS

Week 7

October 8

6:00 p.m. Nexplay EVOS vs. RSG PH

8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

October 9

4:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Echo

6:00 p.m. RSG PH vs. Onic PH

8:00 p.m. Blacklist International vs. Omega Esports

October 10

4:00 p.m. Onic PH vs. TNC Pro Team

6:00 p.m. Bren Esports vs. Blacklist International

8:00 p.m. Omega Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS

