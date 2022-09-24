MPL-PH postpones September 25 matches due to typhoon Karding

IN LIGHT of the recent tropical typhoon that is about to hit the Philippines, the MPL Philippines officially postponed the remaining Week 7 matches.

They made their announcements on the league's official Facebook page.

"We are officially postponing the matches scheduled tomorrow, 25 September 2022, due to tropical cyclone Karding rapidly intensifying into a typhoon while crossing through Central or Northern Luzon. For the safety of our fans, players, and staff - the remaining Week 7 matches will be rescheduled to a later date," said the league. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Please standby for the announcement of the new match schedules. Your safety is our top priority, and we hope for your understanding. Keep safe and dry!"

Only two matches remain in Week 7. RSG PH and Nexplay EVOS were supposed to clash on September 25, with the former aiming for an upper bracket advantage.

Afterwards, a determined ECHO PH were hoping to strengthen their grasp of the top seed against Blacklist International. A win for the Orcas would also make them the first team to beat the V33Wise-led Codebreakers twice in a row.

This wouldn't be the last matches for the regular season, as one week remains to finally determine the final placement of the playoff teams. The likes of ECHO PH, Blacklist International, Omega Esports, Onic Philippines, Bren Esports, and RSG PH have secured their playoff slots.

Meanwhile, TNC and Nexplay EVOS are eliminated. Their remaining matches can still determine final playoffs seeding.

