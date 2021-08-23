Which team cup will get sold out first in Lawson x MPL-PH collab?

BIG FAN of a Mobile Legends pro team? It’s time to put your money where your mouth is… and if that mouth happens to be thirsty, you’ll get to score a soothing, ice-cold drink while you’re at it.

The Mobile Legends Pro League-Philippines is teaming up with convenience store chain Lawson to bring you team-themed cups for their 12-ounce iced coffee (P29) and iced tea (P28) drinks. Each of the eight franchises will get their own cup design, with a stark color scheme and the team logo.

Take a look at the cup designs, as well as the official team hashtags, below.

Of course, there will also be a national leaderboard of cup purchases to track the highest-selling cups. Any bets on who’ll end up the winner?

Each Lawson branch will also have an updated weekly leaderboard.

The in-game cups will also have special codes printed on the bottom that you can redeem in the Mobile Legends site for in-game items.

If you’re a fan of all teams and decide to collect all cups, you’ll also get a chance to win Lawson store credits and physical merchandise from the MPL franchises themselves.

“The partnership with Lawson will help to strengthen our relationship with MPL Philippines fans and bring them closer to their favourite teams,” said MPL-PH’s business development lead Matt Jaron. “We look forward to partnering up with more lifestyle and convenience brands, as part of our long-term investment in the Philippines.”

After a slight delay due to the ECQ, the MPL-PH Season 8 will kick off on August 27, Friday. It will be, in many ways, a brand-new league, as the popular esports tournament professionalized itself into a franchise model. Eight franchises will be permanent members of the MPL-PH: Bren Esports, Blacklist International, Echo, Nexplay EVOS, Onic PH, RSG PH, Smart Omega, and TNC Pro Team.

