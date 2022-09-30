Bren gets chance to lock in upper bracket berth with sweep of Omega

THE ROAD for the number 1 seed is underway as the remaining playoff teams have a chance to secure the upper bracket slot before the playoffs.

Both Omega Esports and Bren Esports were hoping to make a statement in the final week, with the former boasting 22 points and the latter, with only 18. However, Bren has more chances to ascend with two games left to play.

At the end of the day, Bren prevailed with a sweep, giving them 21 points in the overall standings.

Owgwen saves the day

Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo was the star of the show in Game 1. With his Atlas pick, he was able to limit Omega's teamfight options.

Blocking Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog's engagements was key, as it allowed Bren's long distance damage dealers, Kyle Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel and Marco "SUPER MARCO" Requitano, to survive and deal the finishing blow to the opposition.

Ch4knu denial wasn't the only key for Bren as Owgwen would jump towards Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic to cancel Pharsa's ult.

With these two heroes negated, Omega struggled to find an opening. It didn't help that the Beehive was able to secure key kills on Duane "Kelra" Pillas which led to Bren's Game 1 victory.

But it wasn't just in Game 1 where he made his impact, as he once again took the spotlight in Game 2 with his Atlas.

With Owgwen near the major jungle objectives, Omega struggled to secure the Turtles. The Barangay tried to look for numerous methods to look for an opening but their attempts were futile.

The slow effect from their heroes limited Omega and it likewise helped that the team was able to assess Ch4knu's movements, which forced Bren to take their 2-0 win.

Given their win, Bren still has a chance to fight for the number 1 seed and an upper bracket slot. With only one game remaining in their schedule, the Beehive needed to maximize one final game against Nexplay EVOS.

But they also need to assess the outcome of the final bouts of ECHO PH, Blacklist International, and RSG PH.

Meanwhile, Omega Esports are already done with their regular season campaign.

