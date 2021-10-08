Omega Esports ends TNC’s MPL campaign

WITH only a few days remaining in the regular season, TNC’s playoff dreams were crushed after suffering from a heavy blow, 2-0 against the SEA Kings in Game 1.

Though TNC tried valiantly to gain momentum in the early stages of Game 1 by securing pickoffs, Omega immediately had their response from the deadly combo of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s Khufra and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Pharsa.

Ch4knu’s crowd control prowess and mastery of the hero combined well with E2MAX’s burst damage from distance, and allowed Omega to gain the edge in most teamfights. Caidic even made a clutch play in the 14th minute, when he stole the Lord amid the resistance he encountered from Ben Seloe Dizon “Benthings” Maglaque.

TNC tried to gain a foothold in the 18th minute with their conceal play which allowed them to surprise Omega, but the sudden death from Landher Mendoza “Der” San Gabriel allowed Omega to secure their Game 1 victory.

The Phoenix tried to salvage what’s left of their campaign in Game 2. However, they struggled to deal with the surprise entrances from Renz “Renzio” Cadua’s Phoveus and Dean “Raizen” Sumagui’s Ling, forcing TNC to accept their playoff exile.

With their dominant win, Omega secured its own ticket to the playoffs.

Omega commends TNC

During the post-match interview, E2MAX gave TNC some encouraging words for next season.

“Ok lang yan, kasama yan sa paglaki,” the veteran shotcaller said. “Bawi na lang next season. Ano naman sila eh, goods naman, binigay naman best nila, tsaka marami naman silang natutunan for sure this season.”

While the team’s head coach, Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos, mentioned the importance of the team’s decision to choose Raizen over their longtime jungler, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez.

“Yung pag-adjust namin sa pagpasok ni Raizen sobrang mas smooth yung galaw namin. Kase pag si Kiel yung nila-lineup namin, aggressive kase mag-play yun eh. Magkaiba sila ng playstyle kaya sobrang swak sa lineup namin si Raizen ngayon. Sobrang ganda.”

RSG PH’s playoff hopes are growing slimmer after their recent loss to Nexplay EVOS

Even though Nexplay EVOS secured their playoff berth after sweeping their rivals TNC, they still kept their foot on the gas by dominating RSG in a 2-0 sweep.

RSG had the momentum in the early stages of Game 1 with their signature Grock, Paquito, and Yve combo, but struggled to deal with Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse’s Benedetta in the latter stages, forcing them to yield.

They couldn’t find an answer in Game 2 as John Paul “H2wo” Salonga was dominant with his Hayabusa, sealing Nexplay’s win.

RSG needs at least 2 points to secure their playoff spot.

