Onic’s jungle Aulus takes down kings of SEA

WITH THE latest patch update dropping in the middle of the regular season came a challenge for every team to adapt with the new meta.

This was evident with the match between Onic PH and the Southeast Asian powerhouse, Omega Esports, as they unveiled their unorthodox picks. Onic surprisingly went with an Aulus core while their rivals responded with their jungle Baxia pick.

Game 1 was a close affair in the early stages of the game. However, the match slowly became a momentous stomp in favor of Onic PH as the damage outburst from Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol’s Aulus and Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales’ Bruno overwhelmed Omega.

Their itemization, combined with the sudden entrances from Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera’s Esmeralda and Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio’s Mathilda allowed Onic to surprise their foes and secure the victory.





With the need to keep their playoff hopes alive, Omega made major adjustments. Seeing that Onic selected their key heroes, Natan, Sun, and Thamuz, Omega predicted the signature objective-taking gameplan from their foes.

By selecting Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Yve and unleashing Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s signature Grock, Omega were able to find the solution to the potential tower-taking antics of Onic.

Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez’s Bane was able to synergize well with E2MAX as they dished out a huge chunk of AOE damage to limit the early aggression of their foes. It likewise helped that both Ch4knu and Duane “Kelra” Pillas’ Aldous could surprise their opponents with their mobility, which ultimately weakened Onic in Game 2.

The decider, however, suffered from a long delay due to some technical issues.

Once it got rolling, Omega capitalized on Onic’s flaws in their previous matches by selecting a mobility based lineup featuring Paquito, Kaja, and surprisingly, Kielvj’s jungle Baxia.

Initially it seemed that Onic would once again stumble from this tactic, as Beemo and Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy struggled to deal with Ch4knu’s movements.

However, a snowballed Aulus and Uranus combined with Beemo’s clutch ejector plays allowed Onic to mount a comeback as their presence limited Omega to secure the Lord, giving them the Game 3 win.

Prior to their match, Omega gold laner, Kelra, had some strong words directed at Onic, saying, “Hindi kailangang paghandaan yung Onic!”

To which his rival Hatred responded: “Nakita namin na hindi sila naghanda kase ang dali ng laban! Shoutout kay Kelra madali akong basahin pero yung team namin hindi!”

For his part, Dlarskie saluted the prowess of Aulus in the post-match interview.

“Ang bilis mag-farm ng Aulus tapos sobrang OP siya ngayon eh. Hindi pa siya na-nerf eh. Minaximize na lang namin yung Aulus,” he said.

The other match between Nexplay EVOS and Bren Esports is currently ongoing.

