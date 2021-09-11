RSG PH denies Onic PH's split push strategy, and ends their unbeaten run

RSG PH’s season, a roller coaster so far of highs and lows, just got a massive boost with their defeat of the undefeated Onic PH, 2-1.

Onic’s PH signature split pushing has been dominant this season, but their antics were denied from the start of Game 1 as RSG opted to select their key heroes, Popol and Kupa, Thamuz, and Pharsa. They even selected a deathball lineup that focused on unleashing a heavy burst of damage courtesy from Arvie “Aqua” Antonio’s Beatrix and Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog’s Pharsa.

Using their advantage, they kept on pressuring Mark Christian “Markyyyyy” Ectobanez and Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol who are Onic’s primary split pushers and damage dealers.

Though Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy made explosive Grock setups, RSG’s damage outburst and their calculated counterplays was too much for them, leading to their first game victory.

The same strategy was likewise unveiled in Game 2, as RSG’s deathball approach dictated the early to mid game, however Onic was able to respond by accumulating crucial kills in the 23rd minute and 25th minute, led by Markyyyyy and Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo, sealing their victory in Game 2.

Amid the loss, RSG maintained their approach, but they spiced things up by adding more mobility in their lineup.

Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto unleashed his jungle Paquito which saw him moving around the battlefield alongside Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza’s Rafaela, ultimately thwarting Onic’s signature gameplan. It likewise didn’t help that Markyyyyy’s Sun was silenced by RSG’s AOE oriented lineup, closing out the series in RSG’s favor.

This marked the first time that Onic PH lost a series this season.

The showdown even saw the potential of rookie prospect, Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo, as he consistently became the x-factor in most teamfights. Demonkite mentioned a key contributor in weakening Onic’s dominant objective taking tactic during the post-match interview.

“Binantayan namin yung mga kilos nila especially sina Kairi at Baloy, kase may mga strategies silang dalawa na ginagawa,” explained Caranto.

The newly formed RSG PH has previously logged a victory against world champions Bren Esports and previous top seed Echo PH. But a string of losses against SEA champs Omega Esports and fan favorite Nexplay EVOS exposed weaknesses in the late game. But they were able to surmount a tough challenge in Onic PH.

Blacklist International remains undefeated, sweeps Bren Esports

As Onic stumbled against their foes, Blacklist International maintained their foothold with a commanding 2-0 sweep on the World Champions, Bren Esports. Game 1 was a dominant performance from Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna as his Mathilda breezed his way in every teamfight.

Game 2 was a potential scare as Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno’s Paquito exploded in the early game, but some crucial supporting plays from OhMyV33nus’ Diggie sealed their victory.

Nexplay EVOS stun Echo PH with a dominant sweep

Nexplay’s ascension keeps on going as they were able to convincingly win over Echo PH. The series marked John Paul “H2wo” Salonga’s renaissance with his Ling, with Echo unable to contend with his mobility. His mastery of Ling combined with the team’s decision to select single target threats like Jawhead, Kaja, Selena, and Lapu Lapu were key catalysts to their victory.

