Bren ends losing streak with commanding sweep of Omega Esports

IN A desperate attempt to salvage their seasons after a horrid start, world champions Bren Esports and Southeast Asian kings Omega Esports faced off on Friday night in a bid to finally gain momentum.

Bren started the first two weeks without a single series win, while Omega only had one, against RSG PH.

But in the end, it was Bren who finally silenced their doubters, dominating Omega in a 2-0 series sweep — their first win this season.

In the heated faceoff, Omega finally deployed their superstar player, Duane “Kelra” Pillas, who was suspended for the first two weeks due to derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, Bren decided to field their rookie prospect, Mujahid “Malik” Malik.

Both wins saw Bren play very aggressively and systematically.

Game 1 saw Bren display their tower diving antics, which surprised Omega in the early game. By the 13th minute, Malik’s Alice provided a trap, forcing Omega to engage. As Omega bursted into action, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon immediately slammed the opposition with Lapu Lapu’s burst damage.

Omega tried desperately to keep their hopes alive in the 21st minute as Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog and Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua tried to execute a momentum-building play. But they ended up suffering from Bren’s damage outburst, forcing the team to concede to Bren in Game 1.

Bren’s tower diving antics carried on in Game 2, as Allan “Lusty” Castromayor Jr. kept charging with his Grock. He made a crucial play in the 10th minute, diving straight to Omega’s tier 3 tower on the bottomlane, allowing Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Malik to provide the follow up, leading to their Game 2 win.

During the post game interview, Lusty mentioned that the team made drastic changes, which motivated them to end their losing streak.

“Umalis kami sa bahay ni Ribo at bumalik kami sa dorm kase losing streak kami,” he said. “Ang usapan namin, kapag hindi pa kami nananalo, babalik kami ng dorm ng Bren. Kaya ayun bumalik kami sa dorm at ngayon mas maaga kami gumigising.”

Nexplay EVOS sweeps RSG PH

While fans were excited to see a potential showdown between Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio and Elyson Edouard “Wrecker” Caranza, the two Mobile Legends personalities remained at the bench to make way for the mainstays of Nexplay EVOS and RSG PH.

In the end, it was Nexplay EVOS who snatched a series win with a 2-0 sweep. While the previous weeks revealed some holes in their setups, their victory over RSG revealed that the team was able to address their initial hiccups. Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera made crucial plays in both games, creating space for John Paul “H2wo” Salonga.

This series likewise marked the debut of Dexter “Exort” Martinez who once played under Nexplay.

