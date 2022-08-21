TNC still winless as Kelra dominates the Phoenix

TNC’s Season 10 campaign continues to come up empty-handed, with Omega's sweep adding to their woes in their match today, Sunday, August 21.

Omega, on the other hand, continues its strong start, bucking their "late bloomer mindset" from previous seasons. They even showed off their new flexibility via performances from Mico “Mikko” Tabangay and Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez.

Kelra outplays the Phoenix

Since the beginning of the game, Duane “Kelra” Pillas became a major threat as his decision making and mechanical skills overwhelms the opposition.

Showing his skills off early by outplaying Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille at the laning phase, it was in teamfights where he delivered a masterclass with his Wanwan.

An eighth minute surprise was just the start. At the 21st minute, Kelra sealed the deal, his mobility chewing up Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque and Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu into highlight reel victims.

He looked like he didn't even need any help to stomp TNC.

Nevertheless, immaculate performances from Mikko and Kielvj fit neatly into his gameplan, as Omega took an easy Game 1.

Game 2 was more of the same as Kelra schooled Yasuwo and his teammates.

Once again, Kelra took over the laning stage, then outmaneuvered TNC from there.

Jomie “Escalera” Delos Santos tried to steal his Wanwan ult, Mark “Kramm” Genzon Rustana even jumped forward to pound him, but all of TNC’s attempts to stop his savagery came to naught, leaving the Phoenix with no choice but to concede Game 2.

