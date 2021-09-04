Sweet revenge for Blacklist International as they take down archrivals Omega

THE MUCH-awaited rivalry between two of the most dominant teams in the SEA region has reached a satisfying conclusion as both teams produced a thrilling 3-game classic.

The first game was an explosive affair between the two rivals. Both teams initially looked evenly matched. However, Blacklist unveiled their signature play when Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villalona’s Angela merged with Kiel Calvin “OHEB” Soriano’s Alice. The latter’s sudden flicker play would surprise Omega’s backlines.

And it seemed the codebreakers could finally end the game in the 22nd minute, but Omega’s resilience paid dividends. Even with a 70 percent win prediction in favor of Blacklist, Omega’s signature late game heroics, led by rookie Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui’s Last Insanity play combined with Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Cruzem’s area-of-effect damage, provided the final blow, securing their Game 1 victory.

While Game 1 was a back-and-forth miracle for Omega, the second game was a massive struggle for them as Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap’s Benedetta completely stomped Omega, sealing the codebreaker’s victory. His impact, together with OhMyV33nus’ map control and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s damage output, overwhelmed Omega.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After losing the Game 2, Omega Esports tried to regain their momentum as Kielvj spearheaded his team’s early lead in the 7th minute. However, the scene shifted on the 10th minute, when he was bursted down and Blacklist led a Lord takeover.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It seemed Blacklist could finally deliver the finishing touches, but Omega forced Blacklist in an uncomfortable spot in the 15th minute. Unfortunately, they lacked the firepower to finish them off, leading to a debacle five minutes later. While both teams delivered an explosive finale, a crucial play from Salic “Hadji” Imam and OhMyV33nus delivered the final blow, leading to Blacklist’s victory.

Omega consistently banned Estes throughout the series. Coaches Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza and Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba only had this to say about their strategy:

“Kung may pang-counter kayo sa UBE strat, open niyo naman yung Estes!”

RSG stuns top-seeded team Echo PH

After putting up a valiant losing effort against Omega Esports, RSG PH were determined to bounce back. But their opponents were no walk in the park, given Echo’s status as the top seeded team in the 8th season of the MPL.

Continue reading below ↓

If their previous matchup revealed RSG’s weakness in the late game, their 2-1 victory over Echo proved that the team is capable of winning in crunch time. Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog was the difference maker in most teamfights. With their loss, Echo drops to 3rd in the overall standings.

TNC breezes past Bren Esports

The rematch between the masters and the proteges came to a one sided affair, as TNC asserted their revenge over Bren Esports with a commanding 2-0 sweep. Both Shemaiah Daniel “Chuuu” Chu and Dylan Aaron “Light” Catipon made important plays to eliminate Bren’s key members. Bren has yet to win a series matchup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.