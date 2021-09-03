Raizen chemistry helps Omega regain momentum, sweep RSG PH

AFTER suffering from two straight losses in Week 1, Southeast Asian powerhouse Omega Esports decided to make some changes in Day 1 of Week 2 of the MPL-PH regular season.

Instead of fielding Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy, who was struggling to synergize with his teammates, Omega opted to select another rookie in Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui.

Thus equipped, Omega were able to redeem themselves, sweeping RSG PH.

Game 1 was a classic Omega victory as the team struggled in the early stages of the game, only for them to bounce back at the end.

Initially, Omega were dealt a heavy blow by Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog’s laning phase as he commanded the bottom lane amid the pressure from Omega and their Lunox counterpick. Iy4knu was RSG’s main contributor in every teamfight as he suffocated Omega’s backlines.

However, things changed in the 19th minute, where Omega dissected RSG’s tactics, giving Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic the room to unleash his Feathered Airstrike ability. He was crucial in every teamfight, which helped Omega secure their victory.

While Game 1 was a come-from-behind victory, Omega had the upper hand in Game 2 as they were able to breach RSG’s lanes, even as the latter secured the majority of the kills.

Though Omega were able to safeguard their Tier 3 towers, RSG produced a potential scare with Iy4knu’s Kaja. His ability to eliminate key threats created space for Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto to engage.

But Omega’s early game objective push paved their victory as RSG was forced in a dilemma between their main inhibitor and going for the final push.

During the post match interview, E2MAX expressed that the team made major preparations after Week 1, and said that the team was able to find the right chemistry with Raizen.

ONIC PH steamrolls past Nexplay EVOS

If Omega had to grind in order to sweep their foes, Onic, on the other hand, breezed past their opponents. The first game of the series was a complete stomp as Onic starved Nexplay of any room to bounce back.

Desperate to regain their momentum, Nexplay made a roster shift by replacing Jhonwin Dela Merced “Hesa” Vergara with Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse. The results initially looked promising at the early stages of the game, as Nexplay was able to secure important kills. But a sudden pickoff on John Paul “H2wo” Salonga and some split pushing tactics from Mark Christian “Markyyyyy” Etcobanez shifted the momentum in favor of Onic.

