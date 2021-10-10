MPL-PH suspends OHEB for two matches, fines him P25K

HOURS after Kiel “OHEB” Soriano was caught raising a middle finger in the livestream during post-match celebrations, the MPL-PH Operating Committee issued a strong statement of condemnation, and outlined the penalties awaiting Blacklist International’s gold laner.

“The MPL-PH Operating Committee does not tolerate any form of abusive behavior in the league and we expect our professional players to follow a strict code of conduct. Let's work together to build a more mature and professional league,” the league said in a statement.

As a violation of section 12.2.1 of the league’s official rules, and “[c]onsidering the severity and scope of the issue”, the MPL-PH will suspend OHEB for two matches, beginning October 9.

With the regular season drawing to a close and Blacklist currently number one in the standings, this means that Soriano will be missing Blacklist’s match tomorrow versus Bren, as well as their first playoff series.

In addition, the player will be fined $500, or around P25,290.

OHEB issues apology

Blacklist International made OHEB’s apology the first order of the day during the post-match interview after their clash against Omega Esports.

“Gusto ko lang pong humingi ng sorry sa nagawa ko kanina. No excuses. Mali ko po talaga. Di rin tino-tolerate ng teammates ko sa ginawa ko. Kasalanan ko po talaga yun, wala po akong excuse. Tatanggapin ko yung consequence ng nagawa ko,” said the 17-year-old player.

He added, “Ma-a-assure ko sa lahat na hindi ko na ‘to gagawin.”

His coach, Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricoplaza said, "Never namin gagawing excuse na minor siya. Sinabihan din namin siya. Even dito sa org, meron siyang separate warning, bukod sa MPL."

