Markyyyyy outplays Hito as Onic PH prevails over Omega Esports

FORMER teammates and fellow rookies collide in the much awaited matchup between the revamped Onic PH and the Execration squad that has rebranded itself as Smart Omega.

Onic’s Karl Mico “Mico” Quitlong and Mark “Markyyyyy” Ectobanez were up against their former teammate, Omega’s Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy. The three of them were once part of the early iterations of Work, considered to be one of the most exciting amateur teams in the scene.

But in the end, it was Mico and Markyyyyy who had the last laugh as they grinded their way to a 2-1 series win over Omega Esports.

How Onic PH prevailed in MPL-PH Day 2 results

In Game 1 of the series, Onic displayed their signature split pushing strategy, led by Markyyyyy’s Sun. His masterful display of the Monkey King has allowed him to punish Omega’s turrets, which propelled him to dominate Hito’s Esmeralda.

If Hito struggled to make an impact in Game 1, he managed to redeem himself in a Game 2 slugfest.

Onic managed to secure Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy’s signature Natalia pick, a throwback to his MPL-PH season 5 finals performance. Similar to what happened in Season 5, his Natalia was a pest in the early to mid game.

However, this was later thwarted by Hito’s tactical surprises. Besides Baloyskie, Hito made crucial plays in shutting down the escape mechanics of Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol’s Harley. His efforts combined with Omega’s crucial play at the 24th minute secured their victory.

Though Omega’s rookie was impressive in Game 2, his impact was limited in Game 3 as he struggled to contend with Markyyyyy’s Natan and Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo’s Yu Zhong. In the end, Omega were forced to yield due to Onic’s aggressive wave clear lineup.

During the series, Onic made a drastic shift of going for a team oriented lineup in games 2 and 3, contrasting their signature split pushing game. Markyyyyy expressed his thoughts on their tactical changes during the post-match interview.

“Noong game 2, nag-try lang kami, pero noong game 3, tinodo namin,” said Onic’s former 6th man.

The other two matches are currently ongoing. Echo are hoping to redeem themselves after an embarrassing sweep against their rivals, Onic PH, while Nexplay EVOS are looking to make their mark against the defending MSC 2021 champions.

This article will be updated with the rest of the match results as they happen.

