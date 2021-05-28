Execration, Bren to face off in next round as they knock out Omega, Work Auster Force

THE BATTLE for survival carries on in day three of the Mobile Legends Professional League Season 7, where the teams competing are left in a do-or-die situation in the lower bracket.

In the battle of master and protege, the defending champions, Bren Esports, outclassed their up-and-coming counterparts, Work Auster Force.

Bren's prospects seemed shaky at the beginning, as Work Auster Force’s early aggression allowed them to secure the 10,000 gold lead. However, Bren Esports made crucial outplays: Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno made two important kills on Shemaiah Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, while his teammate Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel delivered the finishing touches through his Order of Brilliance and Winter Truncheon play in the dying minutes of the match.

While Game 1 was Bren’s outplay masterclass, Game 2 swung the other way as Work Auster Force gave Bren a taste of their own medicine. Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico’s Uranus forced Bren to unleash all their abilities on him, allowing Chuuu’s Hayabusa to mount the counterattack.

If the first two games were a neck-in-neck affair that lasted beyond 30 minutes, the remaining games were a brutal lesson for Work Auster Force as Bren obliterated them in less than 13 minutes.

Work struggled to find momentum in Game 3, courtesy of Allan “Lusty” Castromayor’s Chou and Pheww’s Kadita play. Their presence limited Work Auster Force’s setups. The trend carried on in Game 4, where Lusty’s Khufra, Pheww’s Kagura, and David Charles Luching “FlapTzy” Canon’s Gloo dictated the tempo.

While the defending champions moved on to the next stage, the other series saw Execration make their statement by eliminating the other M2 representatives, Omega.

Execration pulled off one of the most hilarious cheese strategies in MPL-PH history by unleashing the Faramis and Bane combination in Game 1. Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s Faramis and Duane “Kelra” Pillas’s Bane kept pushing the lanes with no hesitation.

Amid the 44 kills that Omega accumulated over Execration’s 7 kills, Bane’s attack speed and damage combined with Faramis’ Cult Altar ability easily bursted the turrets and the inhibitor.

Seeing the threat of the cheese duo, Omega banned Bane and outplayed Execration in Game 2 through the aggressive combination of Kenneth Jiane “Kenji” Villa’s Gloo, Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira’s Cecilion, and Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza’s Jawhead.

Though Execration lost their secret strategy, they managed to bounce back in Game 3. The two squads evenly exchange blows, but Execration’s late game draft proved to be a difference maker, as Kelra’s Esmeralda combined with Ch4knu’s Khufra, and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Lunox decimated Omega’s Harith and Uranus combo.

Omega kept their hopes alive by delivering a commanding performance in Game 4. KurtTzy’s Selena was able to land the hero's Abyssal Arrows, which created space for Omega to punish their targets in the early game.

With only one game to decide the fate of these two teams, it was Execration who calmed the gathering storm by stomping Omega’s potential comeback.

With Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo’s Harith acquiring his items, it seemed Omega could pull off a miracle after losing their tier-3 towers. However, this was thwarted by the damage outburst from E2MAX’s Eudora in the last few clashes.

Their victory has given Execration a glimmer of hope to finally snatch their very first MPL trophy. However, their next match will test their resilience as they’ll be facing the defending champions, Bren Esports.

