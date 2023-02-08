MPL PH S11 regular season to be held in Shooting Gallery Studios

FANS WHO WISH to personally witness the action and intensity of the regular season can now do so as the MPL Philippines has announced the venue for Season 11.

If the previous season saw fans flock Eastwood, Quezon City, this season will take place in Shooting Gallery Studios, located in 3317 Zapote, Makati.

Starting on February 10, 2023 (Friday), fans can start purchasing tickets for the first three weeks of the regular season via ticket2me.net. The regular season will commence on February 17.

With the announcement of the venue, notable members from the community are expressing their excitement for the upcoming season. Bren and Sibol's Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro even joked about the venue's duck logo on Twitter.

With everything set and the regular season about to commence, expect another packed event with players and fans expressing their emotions for Season 11.