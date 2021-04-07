MPL-PH's Week 3 postponed, here's new compressed schedule

LOOKS like Mobile Legends fans will need to wait a little longer for the return of ML action in the pro circuit.

In an announcement released today, the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines confirmed that MPL-PH games scheduled for this week will be moved to next week.

"Due to the extension of the Enhanced Community Quarantine, the Mobile Legends Professional League - Philippines has decided to postpone this week’s matches. The safety and health of all players, coaches, talents, staff and their families are our utmost priority," the league said in a statement.

The nine-game schedule for Week 3 will be partly compressed into next week, which will now run for four days starting Thursday, April 15, up to Sunday, April 18.

The revised Week 3 schedule given was as follows, though the statement did not give the exact lineup of matchups for each day.

Day 1 - April 15, 2021, Thursday, 2:00 PM

Day 2 - April 16, 2021, Friday, 2:00 PM

Day 3 - April 17, 2021, Saturday, 2:00 PM

Day 4- April 18, 2021, Sunday, 2:00 PM

Games were on hiatus last week for the Holy Week break. It also coincided with the return of the enhanced community quarantine in the NCR+ area.

This week also saw an additional one-week extension of the lockdown, prompting the league to postpone its scheduled games.

Games originally scheduled this week were:

April 9: Cignal Ultra vs Omega Esports, Work Auster Force vs Onic PH, Execration vs Nexplay

April 10: Cignal Ultra vs Aura PH, Omega Esports vs Blacklist International, Work Auster Force vs Bren Esports

April 11: Cignal Ultra vs Laus Playbook Esports, Bren Esports vs Blacklist International, Onic PH vs Execration