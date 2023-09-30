MPL PH Press Corps, MOONTON hold journalism workshop for collegiate students

IN LINE WITH its goal to foster esports journalism in the country, the MPL Philippines Press Corps, in partnership with MOONTON Games, and powered by Razer Gold, is holding its first-ever Esports Journalism Workshop at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City starting October 1.

Collegiate students from Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines-Diliman, University of Sto. Tomas, Adamson University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University, National University-Laguna, and Cavite State University will take part in the three-part program.

PHOTO: MPL Philippines



Topics involved

Manila Bulletin’s Reynald Magallon will tackle the basics of esports writing while SPIN.ph’s Mario Limos will dive into the art of feature writing, all on Sunday.

John Edison Ubaldo of Tiebreaker Times will share his expertise on uncovering the right angles and crafting engaging side stories that capture the essence of esports, while Calvin Trilles from ONE Esports will offer a unique perspective by delving into the intricate jargons of esports writing and the importance of understanding the game on a deeper level on October 8.

AC Coloma, representing ABS-CBN News Online, will explore the realm of Mobile Journalism, while Michelle Lojo of Philstar.com will delve into the critical topic of Media Ethics. These insightful discussions will take place on October 15.

PHOTO: Pheww



More than just the lectures

Participants will have the opportunity to actively participate in a series of engaging activities centered around the various topics previously mentioned.

Razer Gold, the leading virtual credit for gamers worldwide, will provide Opus X green edition headsets to the top students of the workshop.

In addition, the highest-achieving student will be awarded a SecretLab chair. Smart will also hand out branded premium tote bags to all participants of the workshop.

MOONTON Games will hold a graduation ceremony for the students during the M5 World Championship knockout stage where the winners will be announced.

