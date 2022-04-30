RSG PH secures grand finals berth... and a slot at the MSC

IN THE battle between the two top-seeded teams in the MPL-PH, RSG PH and TNC Pro Team were both known for their calculated and systematic plays.

And while many expected that this might be a close encounter given the similarities of these teams, in the end the top seeded Raiders proved their class as they dominated the Phoenix in a commanding 3-0 sweep.

Dissecting Benthings was key to RSG PH victory

In yesterday’s matchup against Onic PH, the Raiders proved that their Atlas was a dominant force in teamfights. Due to his setups, things went smoothly for RSG PH.

Once again, Dylan “Light” Catipon got the spotlight as TNC struggled to engage due to the potential crowd control of Atlas.

His Fatal Links was an intimidating presence, and to further add to TNC’s misery, Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque’s Franco was easy enough for the Raiders to decipher.

Plus, Eman “EMANN” Sangco’s Wanwan crucially switched his items to gain the upper hand against Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille’s Clint. All of these factors led to RSG’s commanding lead over their foes from Game 1.

And their ability to outwit Benthings carried on in the series. In Game 2, Benthings’ Lolita couldn’t perform his signature TikTok plays as RSG dissected his ult.

With the mobility form his Fanny, rising star Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto timed his engagements on Benthings, surprising Maglaque and force him to fail in his ult.

But even the other members from RSG were able to break down his movements. When Benthings was preparing his ult, RSG analyzed their positioning and dodged his ult.

Fro there, RSG PH launched a strong counterattack, where Light and Arvie “Aqua” Antonio was able to counterengage, allowing them to surprise their foes.

Game 3 was more of the same. While Benthings was able to land Lolita plays at the latter stages of the game, he wasn’t able to create a massive impact in the match.

Both Demonkite and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo charged towards the backlines, forcing TNC in an awkward spot. RSG’s disciplined methodology would prevail at the tail end of the game which ultimately gave RSG a ticket to the grand finale, as well as a guaranteed spot in the regional MSC.

Due to their win, Coach Brian “Panda” Lim has finally returned to the MSC stage which last happened back in Season 3 where ArkAngel were crowned as champions.