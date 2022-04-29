Onic PH survives grueling technical pauses, Nexplay EVOS' barrage

IF THE first playoff series in the MPL-PH Season 9 playoffs was a surprising one-sided affair as Omega walked over ECHO PH, the battle between Onic PH and Nexplay EVOS was a back-and-forth chess game... and a mental struggle as the series was plagued with a string of technical pauses.

Both teams took it down to the wire, locked down in a series duel until a do-or-die Game 5. But after grinding their hearts out, it was Onic PH who proved that they deserved to remain in the playoffs as they outlasted their gritty rivals in a 3-2 series win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Onic shuts down Nexplay gameplan

A tried-and-tested counter against Nexplay EVOS throughout the season is an immense pressure that teams would deploy against Michael “MP The King” Endino, who rampaged early in the series to draw first blood for NXPE.

In Game 2, a smothered MP the King placed pressure on Marius “DONUT” Tan to perform, but ultimately his damage was negated as Onic’s tanky lineup was too much for him to handle. To make matters worse, Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales perfectly timed his Xavier ult, bursting down DONUT and dismantling NXPE.

Continue reading below ↓

Game 3 saw more of the same as Onic shut down MP The King’s early game and eliminated DONUT at the latter stages. The Roaring Tigers tried to mix things up with their unexpected EXP lane Chou who tried to invade Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol’s jungle, but he was well defended by Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But just when Onic PH was a win away from moving on to the second round, the fan favorites made a roster change by inserting John Paul “H2wo” Salonga over MP The King.

His arrival became a sparkplug as Nexplay was able to find their groove. With URESHIII’s Gloo zoning out the backlines, created opportunities for DONUT and his teammates to engage. Then Kenneth “CADENZA” Castro once again proved his prowess with his Franco which ultimately paved Nexplay to storm back and force a Game 5.

Both teams played brilliantly in the final game, leading to some clutch sequences from both teams at the dying minutes of the match. An 18th minute Blazing Duet from Mark “Markyyyyy” Capacio led to Onic stomping key members.

Continue reading below ↓

Then Nexplay’s CADENZA led the charge with a solid Fatal Links defense. But ultimately it was Onic who prevailed as they made crucial baits near the Lord pit, sealing their win and their playoff hopes. Nexplay, on the other hand, is eliminated.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.