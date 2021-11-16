Introducing MPL Cares, Mobile Legends pro league's CSR program

THE MOBILE Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL-PH) has launched MPL Cares, a corporate-social responsibility initiative to support local charities and institutions. The league will donate care packages, monetary donations, and host webinars with esports talents and local welfare organizations to do good for the community.

The league will introduce new initiatives to provide long-term benefits to the needy and join hands with charities to provide donations and improve welfare. The program is not just limited to charities, but interested sponsors, talents, and pro players with the same shared vision, and who want to contribute more to society.

Blacklist International, MPL-PH hosted meet-and-greet

In partnership with ChildHope Philippines HQ on 28 October, MPL-PH hosted a meet and greet with Blacklist International to bolster the aspirations of ten youths.

"We want to improve the wellbeing and livelihood of local citizens, and provide the necessary assistance to help them succeed," stated Matt Jaron, Business Development Manager of MPL Philippines. "The pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to various livelihoods, and we as a league believe that it is essential to provide our society all the help they need, to become a more resilient community. We stand together with those in need, and we want to work with local charities to nurture a caring society."

The league has previously provided support to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to conserve endangered species, and ChildHope, a youth charity in the Philippines.

