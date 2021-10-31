Familiar rivals and foes will clash in the MPL: Invitational group stages

THE 2021 One Esports MPL: Invitational bracket has already been finalized with a lot of twists and turns and potential storylines underway.

Each of the recent MPL champions from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines were tasked to select from the list of Southeast Asian MPL teams that have qualified for the tournament.

MPL Preview: Can these enigma teams break the code?

Champion PH coach Kristofer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza of Blacklist International made an interesting selection as he pitted the Cambodian champions, SeeYouSoon, against Malaysian powerhouse, Todak. Both of these teams could potentially surprise the community given their enigma status.

During the draft phase, he explained his reasons for selecting the Cambodian representatives.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We always scrimmed with Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia," said the Blacklist coach. "However, with Cambodia we barely scrim. maybe they could be the one to break the code. We just want to see some different variance of heroes and metas from other countries."

Continue reading below ↓

He later praised Todak for their unorthodox methods.

"This one has crazy picks and exotic heroes. They always pick heroes outside of the meta, making them interesting. I'm looking for Team SMG to meet in the finals because they swept their foes."

Ending his selections are Bigetron Alpha and Geek Fam ID, the team that eliminated Blacklist International in the previous MPL: Invitational event.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Analyzing the group of death

Team SMG, the recently crowned champions of MPL Malaysia, made bold moves in selecting the teams in their bracket. Instead of selecting matches where countries clash against each other, they opted to choose local rivals.

In fact, their first move was to go for the Indonesian El Clasico between EVOS Legends and RRQ, two teams that have fought numerous times in the Grand Finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

And to further spice the narrative, they finalized the bracket with a matchup between two Filipino juggernauts in Onic PH and Omega Esports.

Continue reading below ↓

Team SMG's representative laid out his motives for choosing these top tier rivals: "We are excited since this is our first MPLI so we want to face any team."

Brotherly foes meet

Onic Esports, the champions of MPL Indonesia, decided to set a duel between two brotherly teams in RSG PH and RSG SG, while they also pitted ECHO PH (formerly Aura PH) against their former sibling team, Aura Fire.

Meanwhile, EVOS SG, the champions of the Singaporean Mobile Legends scene, decided to pick their Filipino partners, Nexplay EVOS, to go against Rebellion Genflix from Indonesia. The former is known for their late game prowess while the latter prefer dominating the early game phase.

Now that the group stages are set, expect more excitement to follow as the tournament commences on November 2, 2021.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.