PH Esports community pays tribute to Rob Luna

ONE OF THE MOST iconic names in the MPL scene has passed away, as numerous esports personalities have expressed their condolences to Rob Luna.

MLBB streaming sensation Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali looked back at that time when Luna gave him the confidence he needed in hosting.

"Nakasama kita last time bilang host sa isang event ng realme. Kinakabahan ako noon pero nandyan ka na binibigyan ako ng lakas. Lahat ng maging linya ko sana sinalo mo na para lang maging komportable ako," revealed Choox.

Eventually other members from the scene have honored the former MPL shoutcaster. RSG Slate PH MPL analyst, Theo "Raizen" Eusebio and notable streamer Gerard "Totoy" Fiesta Micua have expressed their condolences.

Luna's close friend in shoutcasting, Bennette "Prof B" Felix, posted a photo paying tribute to Luna, reminiscing the days when they first worked together back in 2007.

"Yung taong walang usap-usap pero kaya namin mag-connect sa isa't isa. Mapaharap or likod ng camera. Since 2007 magkasama na tayo and isa sa pinakamasaya ka-cast. Mahal kita Bro!"

TNC's MLBB team even offered a tribute to Rob Luna by saying: "Throughout his life, Rob accomplished so much and left an indelible mark on the E-Sports Industry. He was a true icon and a visionary whose talents and contributions transcended in ML Community."

Rob Luna's legacy

Since he debut back in Season 4, Rob Luna has been a welcome addition by the community. In terms of shoutcasting, his energy remains to be one of his biggest selling points and he became a meme when he accidentally said, "Popol and K*p*l!"

While many would associate Luna as a shoutcaster in the MPL, he has also been renowned for his hosting skills as he could communicate effectively with the players.

Then when talking about his legacy outside of the MPL, Luna has been recognized for generating content, with his video that sarcastically depicts the struggles that tank players experience as one of his biggest highlights.

However, Luna's career goes beyond content creation as he has been known to develop numerous talents in the scene. His projects for ULVL have been instrumental in honing the next wave of up-and-coming casters.

And even the biggest names in the MPL scene have expressed the impact that Luna left.