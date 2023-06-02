MPL caster Butters gives words of encouragement to Myanmar's RubyDD

SWAN "RUBYDD" AUNG has been a thorn to Filipino teams since his debut back in the M2 World Championship when he was playing for the Burmese Ghouls that pushed Bren Esports back in the finale.

And even after he left the team, RubyDD kept on threatening Filipino squads like what happened in the M4 World Championship when he propelled Falcon Esports to a stunning victory over Blacklist International.

Then in the Southeast Asian Games, it was RubyDD who wowed audiences with his impressive Arlott performance.

[UPDATE as of 10:53 pm 6/2/2023: Butters messaged Spin.ph and clarified that the public conversation that RubyDD posted was between him and Myanmar caster Edward "Eddie" Tun]

Given his reputation, the Filipino MLBB community would constantly shoulder their support to him and this was evident with the conversation between MPL PH shoutcaster Mark Adrian "Butters" Jison and Myanmar caster Edward "Eddie" Tun, which was publicly disclosed by RubyDD.

With the recent announcement of Falcon's disbandment, Butters gave words of encouragement to RubyDD.

PHOTO: Falcon Esports

Butters wishes to see RubyDD find a new team

RubyDD published a Facebook post, which revealed his future plans. In case he doesn't get a new team, the EXP laner announced that he will forego his professional journey. It was also hinted that RubyDD has a family to take care of.

But besides unveiling his future plans, the Falcon EXP laner likewise showed the convo between Butters and Eddie.

According to Butters, RubyDD is 'The MM (Myanmar) GOAT for me,' and he recounted the times he was a pest to teams courtesy of his Lunox and Arlott.

And to further boost his morale, Butters said: "Hope he finds a good team and go back to the world grand finals again."

Eddie then showed the chat he had with Butters to RubyDD.

Given the love displayed by the Filipino community, will RubyDD get a chance to play in the MPL Philippines? Will he carry on with his journey in the pro scene?