MPL Cares launches first-ever jersey auction with ChildHope Philippines

THE Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) in the Philippines recently launched an auction to support ChildHope's Education Program, KalyEskwela. The initiative is a continuation of MPL Cares's commitment to assist ChildHope in creating a positive impact on society through esports.

The online bidding includes signed player jerseys from the MPL-PH Season 9's weekly Most Valuable Player (MVP), Rookie of the Year, and team jerseys from Bren Esports, Echo, Smart Omega, Nexplay EVOS, TNC Pro, RSG Philippines, ONIC PH, and Blacklist International.

"We are grateful for our Filipino esports athletes players who are using their strength to drive a positive force in the lives of the children," said Matt Jaron, Business Development Manager, MPL Philippines. "This season, Lakas ng Pinas is not just felt in the games, but also in the good that we do to bring back to our community."

How to score jerseys in MPL Cares charity auction

Auctions will be conducted every Monday at 7 pm through ChildHope Philippines' official Facebook page. To join, participants will be asked to submit their bids through a Google Form link. The winning bid will be announced every Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

KalyEskwela is a programme by ChildHope which provides education to street children by conducting educational sessions, such as basic literacy and numeracy classes, through a mobile van.

"We are grateful for our players, teams, and MPL Cares for this project. This will greatly help in fostering the youth's education, and more importantly, provide them a brighter future," said Dr. Herbert Q. Carpio, Executive Director, Childhope Philippines Foundation, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.