MP The King officially joins See You Soon while Arcadia goes to Malaysia

A FEW DAYS ago, Team See You Soon posted a shadowy silhouette which looked like Michael "MP The King" Endino. A reliable source told Spin.ph that MP The King will surely play under the SYS banner, while Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos and Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua are bound for Cambodia.

Then recently, SYS announced the official signing of MP The King. Prior to his arrival, MP The King played for Omega Neos in MDL Season 1. He even had a brief stint in the pro scene with Nexplay EVOS back in Season 9.

This will serve as MP's first stint in the international scene, after a failed attempt to join Burn X Flash last year. MP revealed to Spin.ph that he had issues with his travel clearance, which explained the lack of exposure during his potential Burn X Flash campaign.

PHOTO: RRQ/YouTube

Coach Arcadia goes to Malaysia

But he wasn't the only player that was recently announced to make a move overseas as former RRQ analyst, Coach Michael Angelo "Arcadia" Bocado is setting his sights on MPL Malaysia, where he will join Yoodo Red Giants.

With Arcadia joining Red Giants, the rumors surrounding his return to ECHO PH have been debunked. In an interview with Mitch Liwanag back in Season 11, ECHO was pondering on giving Arcadia a second chance with the Orcas.

Recent seasons haven't been kind to Coach Arcadia after a successful championship-laden stint with Sunsparks back in Season 5, and his arrival to Malaysia could be a new beginning for the former MPL champ.