'Kayo na bahala humusga': Moymoy Palaboy releases video of alleged AP Esports piloting

WITH THE recent controversy in the wake of the Juicy Legends MLBB tournament, both ULVL Productions and AP Esports exchanged statements regarding a controversial incident.

League organizers (via organizer and celebrity Moymoy Palaboy's Facebook page) accused the esports org of allegedly piloting their games, and disqualified them for the Juicy Legends Q3 playoffs. AP Esports denied the accusations.

To back up the accusations, Palaboy recently a video that he said was proof of AP Esports' violation. It was a compilations of clips from their matches against Virgin Souls and Lazy Esports Pro.

Watch: Moymoy Palaboy posts video that alleges violations committed by AP Esports player

The first scene shown on the video showed off a player named SALOMA, who was able to dash away with his Paquito while scratching his head.

The same player even kept on mashing the buttons on his phone even though he died during the match. He even repeated the same incident even when the game ended and during a technical pause, while grinning in front of the camera.

Given the behavior displayed by the player in the video, Juicy Legends was adamant that they made the right decision and even went as far as reporting the organization, their head coach Conrad, and SALOMA to the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

"We at ULVL Productions and Juicy Legends will remain firm on our decision to ban AP esports 2.0 and all the players involved including the coach on all our tournaments in the future," they said.

"Our recorded investigation and deliberation with Head Coach Conrad (AP ESPORTS Representative) and player IGN: Saloma is already submitted to GAB."

They even clarified about the concerns regarding delay and lag issues as the league used vmix software.

"Confusion about delay and lag issues on camera video is already disregarded as we use Vmix software and not Discord," the organization explained.

Numerous MLBB personalities like shoutcaster Chantelle Hernandez and Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos have even memed about the incident in the comments section.

