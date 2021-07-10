Moonton's exclusivity contract is 'only optional': Source

IN THE middle of the heated reports of the rumored exclusivity between Mobile Legends and esports organizations, an anonymous, highly-placed source who works within the esports industry and MPL confirms to Spin.ph the existence of a "commercial contract" that is wholly optional, but provides "revenue and benefits."

Our source first explained the existing policy between the various MPL leagues within the region.

“The leagues don’t ask the teams for exclusivity. While player roster is exclusive - the branding of the teams and organisations are not.”

They added an example to further explain the clause.

“e.g. Team A is playing with MPL Indonesia they can compete in [Wild Rift] if there is a separate player roster OR during the regular season should there be transfers.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

However, above and beyond the MPL policy, the source mentioned what Moonton calls a "commercial contract" where teams have the privilege of receiving benefits from the company if they follow an exclusivity clause.

Continue reading below ↓

“As some of the teams have a commercial cooperation with Moonton, they have revenue and benefits to earn from this agreement and are tied to an exclusive requirement on team branding.”

Our source ended by mentioning that the exclusivity clause is only optional, which explains why there are some MPL teams that have fielded Wild Rift rosters.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“All teams are allowed to refuse/join in the (optional) commercial program, and can still continue to compete in the MPL."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.