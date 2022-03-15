Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mobile Legends rolls out Andrea Brillantes battle emotes — a first for a Pinoy celeb

    MOBILE Legends: Bang Bang Philippines has unveiled Andrea Brillantes's Secret Surprise in the form of MLBB in-game emotes inspired by the actress. This is the first-ever battle emote featuring a Filipino celebrity.

    The interactive stickers will be made available for a limited time and are titled "Mock," "Finger Heart," and "Fighting!"

    Both the Mock and Fighting! emotes have a glowing effect that comes with confetti, while Finger Heart highlights an attractive display of hearts and kiss marks.

      Andrea Brillantes first Pinoy celeb to inspire ML emotes

      "I am grateful to MOONTON Games for the experience and proud of my very-own battle emotes that represent me and my fellow girl gamers out there. I look forward to seeing my fans use the emotes in games and break biases or stereotypes that female gamers are not good enough," said Andrea, endorser of make up line, Blythe Cosmetics.

      Score these exciting emotes for free! From March 22nd to April 3rd, MLBB will host an in-game campaign featuring the time-limited emotes. To get the first emote, log into MLBB, click on the "Event" button, and select "pre-register."

      The event will run from today till March 21st. Complete the tasks and earn points to score the remaining battle emotes!

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
